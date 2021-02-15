Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

Bad Bunny and Rosalía Share Intimate New Video for “La Noche de Anoche”: Watch

A Valentine Day's-themed video for Bad Bunny's 2020 album, El Último Tour del Mundo.

by
on February 14, 2021, 9:55pm
Bad Bunny and Rosalia Share Intimate Video for "La Noche de Anoche"
Bad Bunny and Rosalia's "La Noche de Anoche" video

Last year, Bad Bunny enlisted Rosalía for a duet called “La Noche de Anoche” that appeared on his third LP of 2020, El Último Tour del MundoToday, in what appears to be a nod to Valentine’s Day romance, the two pop stars have shared an intimate music video for the track.

The romantic visual begins with the musicians singing longingly from separate locations. However, as the tension in the song builds up, Bunny and Rosalía get closer to one another until they’re crooning in each other’s faces while sharing a loving embrace. As a metaphor for the character’s sizzling interaction, their clothes literally burst into flames as the song comes to a close.

Get a Whitman’s sampler at the ready and check it out below.

Last month, Rosalía and Billie Eilish released their highly-anticipated new song “Lo Vas a Olvidar”, and her upcoming album is one of our most anticipated records of 2021. Bad Bunny ruled 2020 with his three global smashes, YHLQMDLG, Las que no iban a salir, and El Último Tour del Mundo.

He hasn’t released any new music in 2021 (yet), but he was just announced as the next musical guest on Saturday Night Live. He’s also nominated for two Grammys, “Latin Pop Album” (YHLQMDLG) and “Pop Duo/Group Performance” (“Un Dia (One Day)”), at the upcoming awards ceremony.

Luxe Mask Combos Are On Sale Now Luxe Mask Combos Are On Sale Now
What's the Meaning of That WandaVision Cameo? What's the Meaning of That WandaVision Cameo?
New Podcast Explores the Legacy of Janis Joplin's Pearl New Podcast Explores the Legacy of Janis Joplin's Pearl
Help Protect Live Music with This New Benefit Shirt Help Protect Live Music with This New Benefit Shirt

Previous Story
10-Year-Old Nandi Bushell Honors Keith Moon with Rousing Drum Cover of The Who’s “My Generation”: Watch