Menu
Heavy Consequence Heavy Consequence
Metal and hard rock news, features,
interviews, premieres, and more
   

Primus’ Les Claypool Shares Western Short Film Featuring Metallica’s Robert Trujilio: Watch

Precious Metals is a bizarre anti-comedy directed by Claypool's son Cage

by
on February 10, 2021, 2:09pm
Les Claypool Shares Short Western Film Featuring Metallica's Robert Trujilio
Les Claypool and Robert Trujilio in Precious Metals

Primus mastermind Les Claypool has shared a western short film that he stars in alongside Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo. Entitled Precious Metals, it was directed by Claypool’s son, Cage Claypool, and is essentially an avant-garde ad for Claypool’s EMG pickups.

The five-and-a-half-minute video begins with shots of the 57-year-old funk metal icon rooting around in the desert with a metal detector while dressed as a cowboy. After digging up some old bullet shells, he gleefully finds what he’s looking for: his shiny, Pachyderm Gold EMG bass pickups.

However, like all old-school Westerns, an outlaw always shows up at an inconvenient time. Just as Claypool finds his treasure, Trujilio appears behind him, decked out in quintessential bad-guy gear and with a gun in hand. Some anti-comedy weirdness ensues and the whole thing is edited like an old Gunsmoke episode with charmingly campy font and classic gunshot noises.

You’ll have to watch the video to see how that intense interaction plays out, but it does end with the two bassists dueling each other in a funky jam session. Check it out below.

In a statement, the elder Claypool expressed how thrilled he was to work with his son on a film like this.

“As a veteran music video director and wannabe filmmaker, it swells my chest with puffy pride to see my son Cage delve into the world of cinematography and excel at it,” he said. “He blows me away with his skill set, perspective, work ethic and ease of collaboration. That’s my boy!!”

In the world of sons, Trujilio’s son Tye Trujilio has a band with Slash’s son London Hudson called Suspect208, and they just dropped a new single last week. A couple days before that, Death Grips made fans ecstatic when they finally added their 2016 collaboration with Claypool to streaming services.

Luxe Mask Combos Are On Sale Now Luxe Mask Combos Are On Sale Now
What's the Meaning of That WandaVision Cameo? What's the Meaning of That WandaVision Cameo?
New Podcast Explores the Legacy of Janis Joplin's Pearl New Podcast Explores the Legacy of Janis Joplin's Pearl
Help Protect Live Music with This New Benefit Shirt Help Protect Live Music with This New Benefit Shirt

Previous Story
The Avalanches on the Universe, Mortality, and the Afterlife
Next Story
Greta Van Fleet Share Inspirational New Song “Heat Above”: Stream