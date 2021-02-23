10-Year-Old Nandi Bushell Covers Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under the Bridge”: Watch

Nandi covers Red Hot Chili Peppers

Nandi Bushell has taken us to the place she loves. She’s taken us all the way. The 10-year-old cover song wunderkind is back with her version of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 1991 hit, “Under The Bridge”.

In case you’ve somehow missed her, the English whiz kid has been routinely blowing the rock world’s mind with her spot-on covers of everyone from Queens of the Stone Age and Metallica, to Led Zeppelin and My Chemical Romance. She most recently knocked out a stupendous cover of The Who’s challenging “My Generation”, but her latest offering slows things down to California speed.



For her take on this Chili Peppers staple from Blood Sugar Sex Magik, Bushell nailed the guitar, drum, and bass parts, as she’s wont to do. However, she also used this opportunity to showcase her budding vocal skills. She’s sung here and there on previous covers, but on this one she operates a looping machine for her instrumentals while simultaneously putting on her best Anthony Kiedis impersonation.

She obviously doesn’t have the range of a more practiced vocalist, but she does a pretty great job at hitting those falsetto high notes, while also leaving plenty of room to bust out some wiggly dance moves. Check out Bushell’s full seven-and-a-half-minute “Under the Bridge” cover below.

“I LOVE the @chilipeppers,” she wrote in an Instagram post promoting the cover. “‘Under the Bridge’ is one of my favourite songs from one of my favourite bands! Awesome band and awesome musicians.”

Outside of her flourishing cover series, Bushell also found the time last year to get in a weeks-long drum-off with none other than Dave Grohl. Ultimately, the Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer conceded defeat to the 10-year-old champion, and the pair have plans to write a song together once the pandemic blows over.