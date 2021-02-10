Menu
Late Night Performances

Waxahatchee Performs “Lilacs” on Kimmel: Watch

Katie Crutchfield makes her late-night TV debut in support of Saint Cloud

on February 10, 2021, 10:00am
Waxahatchee on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield made her late-night TV debut with a beautiful performance of “Lilacs” on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night.

The song comes from one of last year’s best albums, Saint Cloud, which Consequence’s Samantha Lopez praised in her review as being “incredibly authentic.” The same could be said for Crutchfield’s delivery of “Lilacs”, set in a simple, white room embellished with unassuming patches of bloom all about the instruments. Stepping forward in her lilac-colored outfit, Crutchfield sang without holding back a thing despite the lack of a real audience.

It all felt sublimely welcoming, comforting, and real. Catch the replay below.

