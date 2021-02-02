Upcoming Weezer Album Will Be Inspired by Elliott Smith

Weezer (photo by Tim Mosenfelder) and Elliott Smith

Weezer released their new record, OK Human, just last Friday, but already they’re brainstorming their next four (!) albums — and that’s not including the oft-delayed Van Weezer. What’s more, one of the planned projects is apparently inspired by the late, great Elliott Smith.

Rivers Cuomo divulged his latest plans on Apple Music’s Strombo Show on Monday. According to the frontman, the four-LP concept is tied to the four seasons of the year.



“The next idea is a four album set, where each album corresponds to one of the four seasons. And then each album has a very different vibe and lyrical theme,” he explained. For the coldest months, Cuomo said he’d like the band to channel “90s singer songwriters like Elliott Smith” with “lots of loss and despair and kind of quiet.” Yep, sounds like Winter 2021.

It doesn’t appear Weezer have ever covered Smith’s intimate work, so they’ll be tapping into totally new territory. Going full “sad singer-songwriter” mode will also be yet another jarring shift for the Cuomo-led rock outfit, whose recent OK Human went the way of Harry Nilsson-esque pop and upcoming Van Weezer draws on heavy metal.

In addition to Smith, Cuomo mentioned Franz Ferdinand as a possible influence for their “dance rock” fall full-length. Weezer also intend on writing “breezy island”-type of acoustic material as part of a spring album.

Cuomo didn’t offer a specific timeline for this four-album series, but Van Weezer is expected to drop May 7th. While you wait, revisit OK Human, “the band’s most personal effort since Pinkerton and certainly their most relatable.”

