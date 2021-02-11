Menu
Giveaways
A chance to win the hottest goods in pop culture

Win a Fugees The Score Vinyl Prize Pack with Turntable and Headphones

In celebration of the new season of The Opus podcast

by
on February 11, 2021, 12:44pm
fugees opus podcast giveaway the score vinyl turntable headphones
Fugees

This month marks the 25th anniversary of one of the most legendary hip-hop records of all time: Fugees’ classic The Score. In celebration of the silver jubilee, we’re exploring the album’s legacy on the upcoming season of The Opus podcast. Ahead of the latest entry of the series from Consequence Podcast Network and Sony, we’re giving you the chance to win an exclusive Fugees prize pack.

Included in the bundle is one (1) Target Exclusive Color Edition of The Score, pressed on clear vinyl with smoky white swirls. To make sure you hear one of the best LPs of all time in the clearest possible audio, we’re packaging it with a PS-LX310BT turntable with Bluetooth connectivity and a set of WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones from Sony. That’s a hell of a score indeed, if we do say so ourselves.

For your chance to win, enter using the widget below. (Note: If you’re having trouble seeing the widget, enter here.)

Then, ready or not, subscribe to The Opus so you never miss an episode as we dig into the story of The Score beginning later this month.

Fugees The Score Vinyl + Turntable Prize Pack

For more The Opus goodies, check out our official Opus hoodies or T-Shirts at the Consequence Store.

Luxe Mask Combos Are On Sale Now Luxe Mask Combos Are On Sale Now
What's the Meaning of That WandaVision Cameo? What's the Meaning of That WandaVision Cameo?
New Podcast Explores the Legacy of Janis Joplin's Pearl New Podcast Explores the Legacy of Janis Joplin's Pearl
Help Protect Live Music with This New Benefit Shirt Help Protect Live Music with This New Benefit Shirt

Previous Story
“Heroes Wear Masks”: WarnerMedia Adds PPE to Movies for #MaskUpAmerica PSA: Watch
Next Story
Heavy Culture: Sevendust’s Lajon Witherspoon on Bigotry, Equality, 20 Years of Animosity, and More