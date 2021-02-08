Wolf Alice Singer Ellie Rowsell Says Marilyn Manson Filmed Up Her Skirt

Wolf Alice (photo by Philip Cosores) and Marilyn Manson (photo by Raymond Ahner)

It’s been just over a week since Evan Rachel Wood named Marilyn Manson as her abuser. Since then, numerous other women have come forward with stories of sexual assault, psychological abuse, and coercion they experienced at the hands the disgraced musician. The latest to join that chorus is Wolf Alice singer Ellie Rowsell, who claims that Manson once filmed up her skirt without her consent while backstage at a music festival.

After offering solidarity to Wood, Rowsell revealed her alleged experience in a public statement. “I met Marilyn backstage at a festival a few years ago,” tweeted Rowsell. “After his compliments towards my band became more and more hyperbolic I became suspicious of his behaviour. I was shocked to look down and see he was filming up my skirt with a GoPro.”



“There were no repercussions for his behaviour, his tour manager simply said ‘he does this kind of thing all the time,'” she continued. “I wasn’t sure whether to bring any of this up but Manson claims in his recent statement that his relationships were ‘entirely consensual’ — I don’t think he knows the meaning of consent if he goes around up-skirting young women at festivals.”

Wood’s allegations against Manson include grooming her when she was a teenager, “horrifically” abusing her during their relationship, and repeatedly using racist and anti-Semitic language. Since those statements were made public, multiple women have made additional allegations of varied misconduct against Manson, including his ex-girlfriend Jenna Jameson. Actor Corey Feldman also accused Manson of “decades long mental and emotional abuse.”

Fellow musicians have called out Manson for his alleged former actions as well. Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland, who briefly played guitar in Manson’s touring band, said, “He is a bad f**king guy … that guy is canceled.” Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor also denounced his former friend, declaring, “I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago.” Even Phoebe Bridgers had her own “horrible” experience at Manson’s house.

As a result, Manson was recently dropped by his manager Tony Ciulla, who had stood by his side for 25 years. He was also let go from his record label Loma Vista Recordings, and cut from two TV shows — American Gods and Creepshow — in which he had acting roles.

Despite all of this, Manson has stood his ground, calling the accounts of abuse “horrible distortions of reality.” That hasn’t stopped friends from worrying about the singer, though, with one even contacting the police to make sure he was okay. When authorities arrived at his house to check, Manson was inside and alive, although he refused to come outdoors.

