Wolfgang Van Halen Performs “Distance” on Kimmel as Tribute to Eddie Van Halen: Watch

Wolfgang Van Halen performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live, via ABC

Wolfgang Van Halen paid tribute to his late father, the legendary Eddie Van Halen, with a performance of his debut solo single, “Distance”, on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The song, which was released in November, appears as a bonus track on Wolfgang’s upcoming debut solo album under the moniker Mammoth WVH.



While Wolfgang played all of the instruments on the album, he debuted his backing band for the Kimmel gig. The group includes Ronnie Ficarro (bass/vocals), Jon Jourdan (guitars/vocals), Frank Sidoris (guitars), and Garret Whitlock (drums).

During the Kimmel performance, Wolfgang sang and played guitar as home videos of him and Eddie were projected behind him. The footage was similar to the music video he unveiled upon the single’s initial release.

The late-night TV appearance came hours after Wolfgang revealed full details of the Mammoth WVH album, which will arrive on June 11th. The LP contains 14 songs, including the new single “You’re to Blame”.

Watch Wolfgang and his band perform “Distance” on Jimmy Kimmel Live below, and pre-order the Mammoth WVH album here.