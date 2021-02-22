Allen v. Farrow (HBO)

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn have issued a scathing response to HBO’s new docuseries, Allen v Farrow, calling it “a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods” in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The disgraced director and his wife claim filmmakers Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick “had no interest in the truth” and only gave them “a matter of days” to respond to the documentary’s allegations.

The first episode of the four-part docuseries aired on Sunday night, in which Dylan Farrow, the daughter of Allen’s ex-wife Mia Farrow, detailed her accusations against Allen of sexually molesting her in Farrow’s home. Dylan was just seven years old when the alleged abuse occurred.



For his part, Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations and suggested that she was pushed to make the claims by her “vindictive” mother. In 2014, Dylan wrote an open letter to the New York Times describing her “being led into an attic” and molested.

Allen v. Farrow features never-before-heard audiotapes, home videos, and new interviews with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, and other relatives, investigators, and eyewitnesses. Last year, Allen released a memoir, Apropos of Nothing, defending himself against the accusations.

Read Allen and Previn’s full statement below:

These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so.

As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO – which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts.