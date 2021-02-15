Yuck Announce Breakup

Yuck

British indie rockers Yuck have announced their breakup. The news comes on the exact 10th anniversary of the group’s acclaimed self-titled debut.

“I feel it’s only right to tell you that we will no longer be touring or making new music together,” vocalist/guitarist Max Bloom wrote in a Twitter statement. “We’ve released 3 albums together and I’m so proud of everything we’ve achieved, but we all felt it was important to know when to draw the line. It wasn’t an easy thing to come to terms with.”



Bloom formed Yuck in 2008 with rhythm guitarist/lead vocalist Daniel Blumberg after the dissolution of their previous outfit, Cajun Dance Party. They were joined by bassist Mariko Doi and drummer Jonny Rogoff and released Yuck in 2011 via Fat Possum. Blumberg left in 2013 to focus on his own music, and Bloom stepped up as frontman. With the addition of Ed Hayes to take over rhythm guitar, Yuck went on to release two more full-lengths, 2013’s Glow & Behold and 2016’s Stranger Things, as well as the 2014 Southern Skies EP.

After thanking the band’s label, team, and fans, Bloom added,

“I also want to personally thank everyone who stuck with us after the line up change. It was an extremely difficult thing for me to navigate. If you remained supportive of the band over the years, please know that it meant more to me than you probably realise. This hasn’t ben an easy journey for us at all. But our debut album represents something very special to me. There was a special and unique chemistry between myself, Daniel, Jonny and Mariko that I can’t put my finger on, but I believe you can hear it in the music.”

Read Yuck’s full statement about their breakup below, and then revisit a few of their hits.

Some important news about the future of the band – please read pic.twitter.com/eCf2fD3AtD — Yuck (@Yuckband) February 15, 2021