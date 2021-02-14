Darkseid in Zack Snyder's Justice League

Like a Valentine’s Day gift showing love to all the fans who made this happen, HBO Max has shared the full trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Check it out below.

The first preview of Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of the critically panned 2017 film actually arrived back in August, but a lot has changed since then. Most notably, Snyder convinced Warner Bros. to allow him to do reshoots, with the studio offering up a reported $40 million for additional footage. That’s on top of the $30 million they’d already allotted him to add new score from original composer Junkie XL, redo special effects and coloring (including turning Superman’s suit black), and bring to life the script’s primary antagonist, Darkseid.



As if all that weren’t enough, Snyder actually added a whole new character to his movie: the Joker. Jared Leto reprises his Suicide Squad character for the newly shot scenes, though as we’ve already seen, it’s not quite the same tattooed incarnation he played in that David Ayer flick. Thanks to a teaser appearance at the end of this trailer, we know he doesn’t quite sound the same either.

Other new baddies make appearances in the trailer as well, including members of Darkseid’s New Gods army DeSaad and Granny Goodness.

Editors' Picks 50 Most Anticipated Movies of 2021

There’s plenty more fresh footage in this Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer, so take a look below. The four-hour special event movie hits HBO Max on March 18th.