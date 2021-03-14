Menu
2021 Grammy Awards: Watch Video of the Performances

The lineup boasts BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, HAIM, Silk Sonic, and more

by
on March 14, 2021, 12:00am
2021 Grammys Live Performances

The 2021 Grammy Awards take place on Sunday night, featuring performances from BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, HAIM, and the live debut of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic.

Also slated to perform are Harry Styles, Post Malone, Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Miranda Lambert, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, DaBaby, Lil Baby, and John Mayer.

This year’s ceremony will take place under strict COVID-19 protocol from the Los Angeles Convention Center. All of the scheduled performers will appear on site, while other venues will be used to announced the winners of each category. The audience will be limited to performers, nominees, and a small number of their guests.

Over the course of the evening, we’ll update this post with video of each performance. Check back starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

