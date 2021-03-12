2021 Razzie Nominations: Wonder Woman 1984, Hillbilly Elegy, and Rudy Giuliani Tapped As This Year’s Lowlights

The 2021 Razzie nominations are here. Officially dubbed the Golden Raspberry Awards, the beloved annual ceremony bestows prizes to the most amazingly awful movies, acting performances, and directing jobs of the year. Even though 2020 was historically light on new content, the Razzies trudged forward.
The 41st iteration of the awards is broken down into nine categories such as Worst Picture, Worst Actor, Worst Screenplay, etc. There’s a decent array of films that made the overall list, but some of the repeat offenders are Robert Downey Jr.’s Dolittle remake, Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy adaptation, Sia’s controversial Music, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984, and of course Mike “The My Pillow Guy” Lindell’s hilariously atrocious pro-Trump romp, Absolute Proof.
Other noteworthy nominees include Rudy Giuliani, whose handsy appearance in Borat Subsequent Movie has him a finalist for Worst Supporting Actor. Shia LaBeouf — who prepped for his role in The Tax Collector by shooting stray dogs — is also nominated in the category.
You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who rebukes the nomination of a dopey erotica like 365 Days, but there are a few choices that many people will likely take issue with. For one, Adam Sandler’s cult-favorite Hubie Halloween is nominated in three categories, and Kristin Wiig’s performance in Wonder Woman 1984 also made the cut, which was a role that many critics saw as one of the film’s few redeeming qualities.
Regardless, the Razzies aren’t here to make friends. Earlier this week, Eddie Murphy admitted that his 2010 Razzie win for Worst Actor of the Decade made him give up the game entirely for a brief period. He’s since bounced back, but it wouldn’t be such a bad thing if some of that negative energy transferred over to Mike Lindell. Hollywood would be better off without him there.
This year’s winners will be announced on April 21st, but you can check out the full list of nominees after the jump.
Worst Picture
365 Days
Absolute Proof
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music
Worst Actor
Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle
Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof
Michele Morrone – 365 Days
Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween
David Spade – The Wrong Missy
Worst Actress
Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted and Roald Dahl’s The Witches
Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II and The Secret: Dare to Dream
Kate Hudson – Music
Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days
Worst Supporting Actress
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island
Maggie Q – Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler – Music
Worst Supporting Actor
Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Shia LaBeouf – The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzenegger – Iron Mask
Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill and Survive the Night
Worst Screen Combo
Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Dolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween
Worst Director
Charles Band – All three “Barbie & Kendra” movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy
Sia – Music
Worst Screenplay
365 Days
All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy
Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel
365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
Dolittle (Remake)
Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)
Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)