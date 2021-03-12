2021 Razzie Nominations: Wonder Woman 1984, Hillbilly Elegy, and Rudy Giuliani Tapped As This Year’s Lowlights

Rudy Giuliani in Borat

The 2021 Razzie nominations are here. Officially dubbed the Golden Raspberry Awards, the beloved annual ceremony bestows prizes to the most amazingly awful movies, acting performances, and directing jobs of the year. Even though 2020 was historically light on new content, the Razzies trudged forward.

The 41st iteration of the awards is broken down into nine categories such as Worst Picture, Worst Actor, Worst Screenplay, etc. There’s a decent array of films that made the overall list, but some of the repeat offenders are Robert Downey Jr.’s Dolittle remake, Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy adaptation, Sia’s controversial Music, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984, and of course Mike “The My Pillow Guy” Lindell’s hilariously atrocious pro-Trump romp, Absolute Proof.



Other noteworthy nominees include Rudy Giuliani, whose handsy appearance in Borat Subsequent Movie has him a finalist for Worst Supporting Actor. Shia LaBeouf — who prepped for his role in The Tax Collector by shooting stray dogs — is also nominated in the category.

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who rebukes the nomination of a dopey erotica like 365 Days, but there are a few choices that many people will likely take issue with. For one, Adam Sandler’s cult-favorite Hubie Halloween is nominated in three categories, and Kristin Wiig’s performance in Wonder Woman 1984 also made the cut, which was a role that many critics saw as one of the film’s few redeeming qualities.

Regardless, the Razzies aren’t here to make friends. Earlier this week, Eddie Murphy admitted that his 2010 Razzie win for Worst Actor of the Decade made him give up the game entirely for a brief period. He’s since bounced back, but it wouldn’t be such a bad thing if some of that negative energy transferred over to Mike Lindell. Hollywood would be better off without him there.

This year’s winners will be announced on April 21st, but you can check out the full list of nominees after the jump.

Worst Picture

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

Worst Actor

Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle

Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone – 365 Days

Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween

David Spade – The Wrong Missy

Worst Actress

Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted and Roald Dahl’s The Witches

Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II and The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson – Music

Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days

Worst Supporting Actress

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island

Maggie Q – Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler – Music

Worst Supporting Actor

Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Shia LaBeouf – The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger – Iron Mask

Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill and Survive the Night

Worst Screen Combo

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Dolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween

Worst Director

Charles Band – All three “Barbie & Kendra” movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle

Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy

Sia – Music

Worst Screenplay

365 Days

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)

Dolittle (Remake)

Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)

Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)