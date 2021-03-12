A. G. Cook Unveils New Project Dream Logic: Stream

A. G. Cook, photo by Alaska Reid and Julian Buchan

Hyperpop innovator A. G. Cook has released a new project titled Dream Logic. Stream it via SoundCloud below.

Spanning 19 tracks, Dream Logic features reworkings of tracks from last year’s 7G and Apple and exclusive remixes. Charli XCX, Oneohtrix Point Never, The 1975, Jónsi, and Alex Somers are among the artists featured on the project.



Cook shared his vision for Dream Logic in a statement, stating

“Mixes have always been an important format for me – my first work as A. G. Cook was a mix, and I’ve even tried to make my albums mix-like in a way. I love blending edits, remixes, alternate versions and then creating new tracks out of those transitions and in-between moments. Mixes have a dream-like logic where things feel both familiar and unfamiliar, and in Dream Logic I tried to combine scenes and atmospheres that only make sense as part of a constantly shifting stream of music.”

Dream Logic arrives in conjunction with SoundCloud’s mini-documentary about Cook’s label and collective, PC Music. Check it out below.

Dream Logic Artwork:

Dream Logic Tracklist:

01. Oneohtrix Point Never – Lost But Never Alone (A. G. Cook Remix)

02. A. G. Cook – Lil Song (Unplugged) with jonny gorgeous

03. Danger Incorporated x A. G. Cook – Changing

04. Oklou – fall (A. G. Cook Remix)

05. A. G. Cook – Xcxoplex feat. Charli XCX (Dream Mix)

06. Mad Max Interlude

07. A. G. Cook – Alright (Dream Mix)

08. A. G. Cook – Today (Dream Mix)

09. Alex Somers – Locket (A. G. Cook Remix)

10. Alaska Reid – Mermaid Tears (A. G. Club Mix)

11. Oklou – galore (Dream Mix)

12. No Rome, Charli XCX, The 1975 – Spinning (A. G. Cook Remix)

13. Jónsi – Wildeye (A. G. Club Mix)

14. A. G. Cook and Cecile Believe – Show Me What (Dream Mix)

15. A. G. Cook – Soulbreaker

16. DJ LIFELINE – IV (Dream Mix)

17. Windows Interlude

18. No Rome, Charli XCX, The 1975 – Spinning (A. G. Club Mix)

19. A. G. Cook – Dust (Unplugged)