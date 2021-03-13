Thundercat Teams with Ace Hashimoto on New Song “VAPORWAVES”: Stream

Chicago-born producer and singer Ace Hashimoto has recruited fellow multi-hyphenate Thundercat for his new song “VAPORWAVES”. Stream it below.

The breezy track has a funky bassline and features Hashimoto and Thundercat contemplating the meaning of life. “After the end of the world, when it’s all said and done,” Hashimoto sings. “There’s no sign of life, but somehow life will still carry on / Could it mean our existence not grand as we thought?”



Hashimoto originally released “VAPORWAVES” earlier this week as an exclusive on his Patreon page, and warned fans it would only be available on YouTube “for a limited time only.” In a lengthy update, the musician shared his inspiration for the song.

“This song is about existential crisis and I believe it was that concept that led me to feeling free enough to do things I’ve always wanted to do, while also being even more grateful for the things I CAN do,” he wrote. “Basically, be aware of your own mortality. Remember, we’re all just human. And tell the people you care about, ‘I’m happy to have you in my life.'”

Originally known as brandUn DeShay, Hashimoto came up in the Blog Era while producing songs for artists like Chance The Rapper, SZA, Mac Miller, Joey Bada$$, and Danny Brown before unveiling his current moniker as a solo artist. In 2016, he moved to Japan and slowed down his output, only dropping a handful of singles in the time since then.

Now, he’s preparing to release an album. “After a long, long siesta, I’ve [awakened] with new music and new energy!” Hashimoto shared. “I took some time to figure how I’d like to proceed in music and have decided that the boutique route [suits] me best.”

Thundercat’s latest solo album, It Is What It Is, was one of the best albums released last year. He also contributed to the late Mac Miller’s final studio album, Circles, and was featured on HAIM’s recently released “3 AM” remix.