Adrianne Lenker Performs “dragon eyes” on Fallon: Watch

Adrianne Lenker on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief was the latest musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing “dragon eyes” with little more than an acoustic guitar and a paintbrush. The track appeared on the songs portion of her two October solo albums songs and instrumentals.

While many guitarists employ a brush stroke with the side of their thumbs, few use an actual paintbrush. The technique softens the guitar’s tone, slightly muting the striking of the strings. This gives “dragon eyes” a warm, hazy feeling, the sonic equivalent of soft focus in old films. Check out the performance below.



In January, Lenker played “anything” for an appearance on Colbert, and she co-produced Indigo Sparke’s debut album Echo that dropped in February. As part of Big Thief, she is nominated for two 2021 Grammy Awards.