Alabama Shakes Drummer Steve Johnson Arrested for Child Abuse

Alabama Shakes drummer Steve Johnson is in custody after being charged with child abuse.

According to the Associated Press, Johnson was arrested on Wednesday (March 24th) in Limestone County, Alabama, after being indicted on charges of “willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18.” An arraignment is set for April 7th.



Johnson previously pleaded guilty in March 2020 to violating a domestic violence protection order. He received a suspended sentence of a year in jail, with 24 months on probation.

Alabama Shakes has been on hiatus since 2018 as singer Brittany Howard focuses on her solo career.

Neither Howard nor the band has yet to publicly address Johnson’s arrest.