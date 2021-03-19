Alex Lahey Shreds on Cover of Faith Hill’s “This Kiss”: Stream

Alex Lahey, photo by Callum Preston

Australian indie rocker Alex Lahey has shared her own take on Faith Hill’s classic 1998 hit, “This Kiss”. Stream the cover below via Amazon Music.

For her version of the country pop ballad, Lahey slightly speeds up the tempo and replaces the acoustic guitar with an electric. The cover transforms “This Kiss” into a straightforward rock tune and it absolutely shreds.



“For years, I’ve had this big idea of doing an indie rock cover of Faith Hill’s ‘This Kiss,’ Lahey shared in a statement. “Two key changes, that iconic chorus, a million vocal harmonies — what more could you want? It was such a treat pulling this together with my mates Oscar and Jess as we navigated the depths of Melbourne’s lockdown last year and I’m so stoked that Amazon Music are putting it out perfectly timed with International Women’s Month. Go off.”

Released as the lead single from Hill’s third album, Faith, in March 1998, “This Kiss” topped the US and Canadian country charts, while peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Editors' Picks 10 Artists Best Known for Cover Songs

Lahey’s most recent album is 2019’s The Best of Luck Club. In February, she teamed up with fellow Aussie rocker Gordi on their collaborative single, “Dino’s”. Hill has largely stepped away from the musical spotlight over the past decade. Her last album, 2017’s The Rest of Our Life, saw her teaming up with husband Tim McGraw.