Alice Cooper on Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations: “I Never Noticed That Streak in Him”

Alice Cooper / Marilyn Manson (photos by Raymond Ahner)

Alice Cooper has commented on the recent abuse allegations levied against Marilyn Manson by several women. The O.G. shock rocker is not ready to throw the book at Manson just yet, saying, “I never noticed that streak in him.”

While promoting his just-released new album, Detroit Stories, Cooper was asked about his thoughts on the recent Manson developments in a video interview with NME. “It’s funny about Marilyn in that I know Marilyn — when we toured together, we got along very well,” replied Cooper. “I never noticed that streak in him, if it’s there. I always believe in the word — still allegations are still allegations.”



Cooper then brought up his good friend Johnny Depp, whom he plays with in the supergroup Hollywood Vampires. The actor has been accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, but Cooper insists he has never seen that side of Depp.

“First of all, here’s a prime example: Johnny Depp,” said Cooper. “Johnny Depp and I are best friends. I’ve never seen him lift a finger against anybody. He’s one of the most gentle people. And all of his former girlfriends and wives say the same thing. So it’s really hard to believe that all of a sudden he’s gonna turn into this monster. And I know the guy — I’m with the guy on tour all the time. He’s one of the most gentle, harmless people I’ve ever met.”

Turning his attention back to Manson, Cooper remarked, “Now I don’t know Marilyn, though, as well as I know Johnny. So what happens in the bedroom is entirely a mystery to me for what’s going on with Marilyn.”

One month ago, Manson was accused of abuse by his ex-fiancée, Evan Rachel Wood, and four other women. Since then, Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco and others have levied abuse allegations against the singer, as well. He’s also been denounced by former music associates like Trent Reznor and Wes Borland.

Watch Alice Cooper talk about Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp at the 17:08 mark below.