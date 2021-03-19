Alice Phoebe Lou Releases New Album Glow: Stream

Alice Phoebe Lou, photo by Senga Li

Alice Phoebe Lou is back with her new album, Glow. Stream it via Apple Music and Spotify below.

Glow is Lou’s third studio album and follows 2019’s Paper Castles. The 12-track effort includes the previously released singles, “Dusk” and “Dirty Mouth”. It finds the Berlin-based singer-songwriter embracing newfound vulnerability through her lyrics.



In a statement, our former Artist of the Month detailed how falling in love and then having her heart broken during 2020 inspired the record, writing,

“I used to feel quite self-conscious about writing love songs, but now I like the idea that your music can be a friend to someone, and make them feel as though they’re being related to. This album simply poured out of my heart and my subconscious, and there was no stopping the lovestruck nature of them. Sometimes love, love lost and the ways in which these matters of the heart affect us, are the most relatable feelings in the world.”

In our review of the album, Natalia Barr praised Lou for expressing her vulnerability on Glow. “Falling in and out of love is a confusing, naive, hopeful, and hopeless experience, but on Glow, Lou sounds more sure of herself than ever as she comes to terms with not feeling sure about anything at all.”

To accompany the album, Lou shared a live performance of the album’s opening track, “Only When I”. Watch it below.

Glow Artwork:



Glow Tracklist:

01. Only When I

02. Glow

03. Dusk

04. Mothers Eyes

05. How to Get Out of Love

06. Heavy // Light as Air

07. Dirty Mouth

08. Lonely Crowd

09. Lover // Over The Moon

10. Driveby

11. Velvet Mood

12. Lovesick