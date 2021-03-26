Menu
Amigo the Devil Shares New Song “Murder at the Bingo Hall”: Stream

The dark Americana auteur's new album Born Against is out April 16th

by
on March 26, 2021, 3:39pm
Amigo the Devil, courtesy of Liars Club

Dark Americana artist Amigo the Devil has returned with another chilling tale, “Murder at the Bingo Hall”. The track is from the Austin singer-songwriter’s forthcoming sophomore album, Born Against, arriving April 16th.

Once again, Amigo the Devil assumes the role of a grim storyteller, weaving a tongue-in-cheek tale of bloodshed in the most unlikely of places. As the temper of the paranoid bingo-playing protagonist grows fiercer with each passing number, the song careens to a climactic, violent conclusion.

Amigo the Devil, aka Danny Kiranos, has become one of Americana’s rising acts thanks to his brand of entertaining narrative songwriting. Think Marty Robbins’ Gunfighter Ballads channeled through the grim post-modernism and black humor of Breaking Bad.

Holding to the folk-music convention of storytelling songs, Amigo’s colorful lyrics and macabre inclinations likewise break from the genre’s more traditional boundaries. For example, recent single “Quiet as a Rat” questions belief systems through the tragic plights of the song’s characters.

The highly anticipated sophomore album follows 2018’s Everything Is Fine, a record that earned a lot of buzz, especially in Amigo’s home of Austin, Texas. The city even declared November 16th, 2018, “Amigo the Devil Day” to celebrate the singer.

Pre-order Born Against via Liars Club and listen to “Murder at the Bingo Hall” below. For more on Amigo the Devil, you also can check out Heavy Consequence‘s video interview with Kiranos, also below.

