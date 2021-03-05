Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Drop First Song as Silk Sonic “Leave the Door Open”: Stream

Silk Sonic, imge via Instagram/@brunomars

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are two of the smoothest operators in modern music, and they’ve now joined forces for an aptly-named new project called Silk Sonic. An album is on the way featuring funk icon Bootsy Collins, which they’re previewing today with the release of “Leave the Door Open”.

The two are by no means strangers; .Paak opened for Mars on his 24K Magic world tour, and they both appeared on Chic’s 2018 album It’s About Time. Mars has a voice like a liquid whip, while .Paak raps and sings through a foggy haze. On “Leave the Door Open” they sound like smoke on the water, and you can check it out below via an in-studio performance video.



In addition to “Leave the Door Open”, Mars and .Paak have unveiled a special one-minute intro track featuring Collins. Speaking of Collins, according to a press release, the funk legend is responsible for giving Mars and .Paak the name Silk Sonic.

Editors' Picks 10 Artists Worth Bringing Back VH1 Storytellers For

Silk Sonic’s full-length album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, will be released later this year. It’ll mark Mars’ first full-length release since 2016’s 24K Magic. As for .Paak, his previous solo effort was 2019’s Ventura. Last year, he joined Busta Rhymes on the giddy single “YUUUU”.