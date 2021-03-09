Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy Tapped for Russian Doll Season 2

Annie Murphy, photo via CBC/Vanessa Heins

Last year, Annie Murphy and her Schitt’s Creek co-stars swept the 2020 Emmys in a historic feat that saw them take home W’s in all major categories. Murphy’s performance as the character Alexis Rose surely made her a desired player in Hollywood, because she’s now been cast for the second season of Netflix’s Russian Doll.

The follow-up the show’s first season, which hit the streaming service in 2019 and quickly became a cult favorite, is still in the development stages, and we have no idea what Murphy’s character will entail. However, given what we saw in the first season of the show, which starred its co-creator Natasha Lyonne, it’ll probably be weird as hell.



Lyonne created and executive produced the show alongside Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, and that inaugural season saw her play a woman named Nadia who’s trapped in a cycle of repeatedly dying during a party — sort of like Groundhog Day but much darker. It was renewed for a second season in June 2019, but who knows when it will arrive due to COVID clogs.

Although she’s still basking in a win for Outstanding Supporting Actress, Murphy has one of those inspiring, rags-to-riches success stories. While speaking last year with Deadline, the 34-year-old said that before she auditioned for the dramedy starring Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, she hadn’t landed an acting gig in almost two years, her Toronto apartment burned to ground, and she was practically broke.

After having her first screen test in LA she figured she flopped and was preparing to give up the game altogether. “Literally the next day, I got the audition and I went in and was stoked because Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara are my idols,” she told Deadline.