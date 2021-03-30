Ariana Grande, photo via Instagram

Ariana Grande is joining NBC’s The Voice as one of the coaches for Season 21, which kicks off this fall. She is taking over Nick Jonas’ spot, joining Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton as the American singing competition’s coaches.

“I’m so honored and excited to join The Voice family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time,” Grande said in a statement. “I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists, and help to take their craft to the next level.”



Past Voice coaches include Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, Pharrell, Gwen Stefani, and Alicia Keys, while artists like Taylor Swift, Mary J. Blige, and Missy Elliott have played advisory roles.

Grande is coming off a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammys win for her appearance on Lady Gaga’s “Rain on Me”. Her most recent album was 2020’s Positions.