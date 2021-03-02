Menu
Arlo Parks Wades Through Sunflowers Performing “Black Dog” on Fallon: Watch

Our January Artist of the Month supports her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams

on March 02, 2021, 10:42am
Arlo Parks waded through a gorgeous set made of sunflowers for her new performance of “Black Dog” on Monday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

At only 20 years old, Parks displayed a maturity far beyond her years on her incredible debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams. As her latest appearance on The Tonight Show demonstrated, that sophistication extends to her visual presentations. Our January Artist of the Month taped the video in a rustic London studio and began by standing in the cool blue glow of a spotlight. She seemed to be floating in a void, until some 40 seconds into the song she turned to the side, revealing a backpack with the head of a sunflower sticking out. From there, the camera put on a master class in one-shot cinema, using small pans to unveil first a flower path, then a blooming curtain, and finally a whole room draped in yellow petals. Check it out below.

On March 5th, Parks will appear on Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats remix EP UNLOCKED 1.5.

