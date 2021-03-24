B.J. Thomas Diagnosed With Stage 4 Lung Cancer

B.J. Thomas, photo courtesy of artist

B.J. Thomas, the Grammy Award-winning vocalist best known for singing “Hooked on a Feeling” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head”, has been diagnosed with stage 4 four lung cancer.

Thomas, 78, is currently receiving treatment in a local health care facility in Texas, and is hopeful for a complete recovery, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.



“I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends, and fans,” Thomas said. “I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you. I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you.”

A five-time Grammy Award winner and Grammy Hall of Fame inductee, Thomas has sold over 70 million albums worldwide, with a total of eight No. 1 hits and 26 Top 10 singles to his name. He’s perhaps best known for his version of Burt Bacharach and Hal David song “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head”, which was featured in the 1969 Western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and went on to win Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.

Throughout the 1970s, Thomas recorded and released a number of gospel albums, landing him four Grammy Awards for Best Inspirational Performance and a fifth for “Best Gospel Performance, Contemporary”. His 1976 album, Home Where I Belong, also made history as the first Christian album to go platinum.

Thomas also sang the theme song to Growing Pains, “As Long as We Got Each Other”.