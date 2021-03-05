Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

Baby Keem Drops New Single “no sense”: Stream

From the Kendrick Lamar associate's upcoming debut album

by
on March 05, 2021, 10:53am
baby keem no sense new song single listen stream
Baby Keem, photo by Dave Free, image via Instagram/@keem

Rapper on the rise Baby Keem has dropped his new single “no sense”.

The 20-year-old Kendrick Lamar associate already has credits on Black Panther: The Album and The Lion King: The Gift, and his 2019 mixtape DIE FOR MY BITCH earned him a spot in the XXL 2020 Freshman Class. He’s been dropping hints about his debut album, which is expected to arrive via pgLang, the new media company from Lamar and Dave Free. “no sense” is the latest warning shot from the upcoming project.

Over click-clack percussion, the MC/producer lays down a light piano riff that gives way to the thump of a muted bass. Keem attempts to rise above the sea of critics, toggling between moderately melodic flows and straight up singing. “Makes no sense, no, no, no,” he coos. “These n****s tryna ride the wave, ride the wave, yeah/ Makes no sense, no, no, no/ These bitches tryna ride my face, ride my face.” Check it out below.

Last fall, he unveiled the singles  “hooligan” and “sons & critics freestyle”.

Support The Boss with Our New Shirt Support The Boss with Our New Shirt
CBD, Pre-Rolled and Delivered Right to You CBD, Pre-Rolled and Delivered Right to You
What Comics Tell Us About the New WandaVision What Comics Tell Us About the New WandaVision
Limited Edition Masks While Supplies Last Limited Edition Masks While Supplies Last

Previous Story
Sacha Baron Cohen Caught Selling Black Market Vaccines to Celebs During Kimmel Interview: Watch
Next Story
Jlin Shares SOPHIE Collaboration “JSLOIPNHIE”: Stream