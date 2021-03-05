Baby Keem Drops New Single “no sense”: Stream

Baby Keem, photo by Dave Free, image via Instagram/@keem

Rapper on the rise Baby Keem has dropped his new single “no sense”.

The 20-year-old Kendrick Lamar associate already has credits on Black Panther: The Album and The Lion King: The Gift, and his 2019 mixtape DIE FOR MY BITCH earned him a spot in the XXL 2020 Freshman Class. He’s been dropping hints about his debut album, which is expected to arrive via pgLang, the new media company from Lamar and Dave Free. “no sense” is the latest warning shot from the upcoming project.



Over click-clack percussion, the MC/producer lays down a light piano riff that gives way to the thump of a muted bass. Keem attempts to rise above the sea of critics, toggling between moderately melodic flows and straight up singing. “Makes no sense, no, no, no,” he coos. “These n****s tryna ride the wave, ride the wave, yeah/ Makes no sense, no, no, no/ These bitches tryna ride my face, ride my face.” Check it out below.

Last fall, he unveiled the singles “hooligan” and “sons & critics freestyle”.