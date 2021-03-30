Menu
Beak> Unveil New Song “Oh Know”: Stream

Abstract music video was made for NRML Festival's monthly YouTube show

on March 30, 2021, 12:04pm
Beak>, photo by Daniel Patlán

Beak> have shared a new song titled “Oh Know”. Check out its accompanying music video below.

The electronic music project of Portishead’s Geoff Barrow, Billy Fuller, and Will Young created “Oh Know” during lockdown last year. Beak> decided to release the track after Mexico City’s NRML Festival asked the group whether they had any material for NRML’s monthly YouTube show.

This decision forced Beak> into a two-week deadline to put together the music video, which is directed by Canada’s Echo Panda films. The result is an abstract music video splicing martial arts and karaoke clips with a day in the protagonist’s truly bizarre life.

In 2019, Beak> released their most recent project, an EP called Life Goes On. According to their label, “Oh Know” is not a single, but just a reminder that the group is “still here and are making music during this global upheaval.”

You can check out the latest episode of NRMAL CAMARADA TV below the video. It also features Holy Wave, Dorit Chrysler, Hidrogenesse, Algodón Egipcio, and Los Wálters.

 

