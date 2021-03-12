Benny the Butcher Details The Plugs I Met 2, Shares New Single “Thanksgiving”: Stream

Benny the Butcher, photo by Cam Kirk

Benny the Butcher will release a new EP, The Plugs I Met 2, next Friday, March 19th. Ahead of its release, the Buffalo rapper has detailed the tracklist and shared the guest list, which includes 2 Chainz, Jim Jones, Fat Joe, and more. It will be entirely produced by his frequent collaborator Harry Fraud.

In a statement, Benny recalled recording The Plugs I Met 2 alongside last year’s Burden of Proof. “I recorded both projects (Burden Of Proof & The Plugs I Met 2) at the same time, so it’s the same headspace; but a different energy,” he explained. “I recorded Burden Of Proof in Cali with Hit-Boy and The Plugs I Met 2 in Brooklyn with Harry and you can hear that influence.”



Alongside the tracklist, Benny shared a new single titled “Thanksgiving”. It is produced by Fraud and finds the Griselda member recalling his rise from drug dealing to signing to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation sports and music management to inking rappers to his own collective, Black Soprano Family.

“Let me take you back to that lil’ pot, that lil’ flame,” he raps. “Brick to a sports agency, we respect grindin’ / I’m signin’ offensive linemen and BMX riders / You want a meeting with BSF, then be a check writer.” Listen to it below.

Pre-orders and pre-saves for The Plugs I Met 2 are currently available.

The Plugs I Met 2 Artwork:

The Plugs I Met 2 Tracklist:

1. When Tony Met Sosa

2. Overall (feat. Chinx)

3. Plug Talk (feat. 2 Chainz)

4. Live By It

5. Talkin’ Back (feat. Fat Joe)

6. No Instructions

7. Longevity (feat. French Montana & Jim Jones)

8. Survivors Remorse (feat. Rick Hyde)

9. Thanksgiving