Benny the Butcher and Harry Fraud Unveil New Album The Plugs I Met 2: Stream

Benny the Butcher and Harry Fraud

Benny the Butcher has linked up with producer Harry Fraud for the new album The Plugs I Met 2. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The Butcher has been cutting new albums left and right, recently dropping the Hit-Boy collab Burden of Proof and the soundtrack to the Griselda Records film Conflicted. That doesn’t even count Trust the Sopranos, the upcoming compilation LP he’ll be using to show off his Black Soprano Family roster. During this run he’s joined forces with all sorts of producers, but few have fit his strengths as naturally as Harry Fraud.



Mr. Fraud broke out in 2009 as French Montana’s secret weapon, and in the intervening years he’s built a reputation as someone who can turn obscure samples into straight-up bangers. Benny and Harry previously worked together on 2019’s The Plugs I Met, and like that project, this artwork uses an altered image from Scarface (1983) that shows the character Tony Montana and his drug supplier Alejandro Sosa. This does more than add context for new album opener “When Tony Met Sosa” — it sets the stage for old-school tales of violence in the drug trade.

The Plugs I Met 2 features guest verses from 2 Chainz, French Montana, Jim Jones, Fat Joe, Chinx, and Rick Hyde. In a statement, Benny the Butcher explained that the 28-minute release is linked to Burden of Proof. “I recorded both projects (Burden Of Proof & The Plugs I Met 2) at the same time, so it’s the same headspace; but a different energy,” he said. “I recorded Burden Of Proof in Cali with Hit-Boy and The Plugs I Met 2 in Brooklyn with Harry and you can hear that influence.”

Previously, Benny and Harry shared the lead single “Thanksgiving”. Earlier this month, the Butcher contributed a guest verse to Kenny Beats and Denzel Curry’s UNLOCKED 1.5 remix EP.

The Plugs I Met 2 Artwork:

The Plugs I Met 2 Tracklist:

01. When Tony Met Sosa

02. Overall (feat. Chinx)

03. Plug Talk (feat. 2 Chainz)

04. Live By It

05. Talkin’ Back (feat. Fat Joe)

06. No Instructions

07. Longevity (feat. French Montana & Jim Jones)

08. Survivors Remorse (feat. Rick Hyde)

09. Thanksgiving