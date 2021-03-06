Beyoncé Shares Stirring Medley Tribute to Late Superfan Lyric Chanel: Stream

Lyric Chanel

Beyoncé has released a stirring medley tribute to Lyric Chanel, a 13-year-old girl who died on Friday after years of battling brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma. As Complex points out, Lyric caught Bey’s attention last year with a video singing one of her hit songs.

The tribute was shared on Beyoncé’s website, with photos and video clips of Lyric being shown as Bey performs acoustic renditions of “Brown Skin Girl”, “Halo”, and “Love on Top”. In the chorus of the latter song, she replaces “baby” with Lyric’s name. “I love you with all of my heart,” Beyoncé says at the end of the video.



Lyric was a social media sensation for her strength and optimism during her fight against cancer. In addition to Beyoncé, she caught the attention of Cardi B and formed a close bond with Houston rapper Trae the Truth.

In November 2020, Lyric underwent unsuccessful surgery to remove a tumor. Unfortunately, the tumor grew back and spread to various parts of her brain just two months later.

Go Gold for Childhood Cancer shared the tragic news of Lyric’s death on Instagram. “Lyric gained her angel wings this morning at the age of 13 years old,” the post reads. “Lyric bravely battled Anaplastic Ependymoma and endured more than a child ever should. She loved singing, listening to music, and dancing. I know she most definitely dancing with all the angels right now. Watch over your family baby girl! You are forever missed!”