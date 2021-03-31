Big Thief (photo by Ben Kaye) and The Breeders (photo by Kimberley Ross)

Over the last few weeks, 4AD has been sharing its upcoming 40th anniversary compilation, Bills & Aches & Blues, in four-track installments. With the full tribute album out this Friday, the label has today released the fourth and final installment, which features a cover of The Breeders’ “Off You” by Big Thief.

The track from The Breeders’ 2002 LP Title TK is one of the band’s more minimalist tracks, which makes it perfect for Big Thief’s indie folk sensibilities. Surprisingly, the cover is actually somewhat less stripped back than the original, thanks to a more forward guitar — even if it is acoustic — along with shuffling percussion and some layered harmonies.



Also present on this fourth quarter of Bills & Aches & Blues is a take on Tim Buckley’s “Song to the Siren” by SOHN, Becky and The Birds’ Bon Iver cover “The Wolves Act I and II”, and Ex:Re’s version of Blonde Redhead’s “Misery Is a Butterfly”. Take a listen to the whole thing below via Spotify and Apple Music.

4AD previously shared three other Bills & Aches & Blues EPs. The first featured The Breeders covering His Name is Alive’s “Dirt Eaters”, Tkay Maidza’s version of Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?”, and U.S. Girls’ rendition of The Dirty Party’s “Junkyard”. Part two saw tUnE-yArDs tackling The Breeders’ “Cannonball”, Spencer. covering Grimes’ “Genesis”, and Helado Negro doing Deerhunter’s “Futurism”; and the third selection featured Future Islands presenting their take on Colourbox’s “The Moon is Blue”, Bradford Cox putting his spin on The Breeders’ “Mountain Battles”, and Jenny Hval covering “Sunbathing” by Lush.

All 18 of the albums tracks will be collected on Bills & Aches & Blues, out digitally on April 2nd with vinyl and CD editions following on July 23rd. 4AD has also promised a deluxe vinyl box set for later this year, with details forthcoming. You can pre-order the compilation now. The first 12 months of profits from the collection will go towards supporting Los Angeles’ The Harmony Project, an after-school program bringing arts and music to children in communities that lack equitable access.

