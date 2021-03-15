Bill Ward Would Love to Record a New Black Sabbath Album with the Original Lineup

Black Sabbath, via Vertigo Records

Founding Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward has said he would “love to” record one more studio album with his former band. Ward parted ways with the group in 2012, prior to Sabbath recording their most recent album, 13, and embarking on their farewell tour.

Ward was originally supposed to be aboard for the tour and the album but he departed citing contractual issues. Ozzy Osbourne later alleged that Ward was physically unfit for the tour. Rage Against the Machine’s Brad Wilk performed drums on the album, while Tommy Clufetos played drums on the final tour.



It’s been nearly 10 years since Ward’s exit, and now the drummer has floated the idea about making another record with his old band. Speaking with SiriusXM’s Eddie Trunk, Ward — who turns 73 in May — said he definitely wouldn’t be able to embark on a tour, but he “would love to do a studio album with Sabbath.”

“Well, I’m not done with the Black Sabbath legacy,” he told Trunk. “I haven’t been done. I was made done, but I’m not done. So, the others might be done, but I’m not. But being realistic about that, as far as touring with Black Sabbath, I don’t have the chops, and I don’t have the ability to drive a band like that on stage. I have to be back to 60 years old to be able to do that.”

He continued: “I would love to do a studio album with Sabbath, with all the original members. I’m just saying that — I’m just floating that out there. I haven’t talked to anybody about that or anything else. But I’m not done. So, the other three might be done, and I respect that, but no, I’m not done. I think as long as we all exist and we’re still breathing in air, I think we have every possibility of making some great music together.”

In 2019, Ozzy said that he felt Ward should have been a part of Black Sabbath’s final shows in 2017, and hoped the original members can play one last gig as a quartet. However, a year later, Ozzy claimed he didn’t have the “slightest interest” in performing with Sabbath again.

In the meantime, Ozzy is working on the follow-up to his Andrew Watt-produced solo album, Ordinary Man. The singer is freshly vaccinated and has been back in the studio with Ward in recent months.

For his part, guitarist Tony Iommi said in a new interview that he would love to play with Sabbath again, albeit for just a few shows, and not a full tour.

Listen to Ward’s clip about recording with Black Sabbath below.

From today’s #TrunkNation with @billwarddrums . Replays 10:30P ET tonight @siriusxmvolume 106 or anytime on the @SIRIUSXM app. Thanks to all my guests during Sabbath week! Incredible to have had 3 of 4 original members & @VinnyAppice1 . All on the app now! pic.twitter.com/U9sMt6AWhm — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) March 13, 2021