Grammys 2021: Billie Eilish Performs “Everything I Wanted”: Watch

Billie Eilish performs at Grammys

Billie Eilish took the stage at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday to perform “Everything I Wanted”. Watch the replay below.

“Everything I Wanted” is up for four Grammy Awards, including “Record of the Year”, “Song of the Year”, and “Best Solo Pop Performance”. During the Premiere Ceremony, Eilish won the award for Best Song Written for Visual Media for her James Bond theme, “No Time to Die”.



Our former Rookie of the Year and Artist of the Year made a record-setting debut at the 2020 Grammys, becoming the youngest person in history to win the four main categories of Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist. in the same year.

Awards aside, 2020 was a relatively slow year by Eilish’s standards, but in addition to “No Time to Die” and “Therefore I Am”, she also released “my future”. More recently, she teamed up with Spanish-language superstar Rosalía for “Lo Vas a Olvidar” in late January.

