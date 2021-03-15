Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

Grammys 2021: Billie Eilish Performs “Everything I Wanted”: Watch

Eilish is also up for four Grammy Awards

by
on March 14, 2021, 8:21pm
Billie Eilish Grammys
Billie Eilish performs at Grammys

Billie Eilish took the stage at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday to perform “Everything I Wanted”. Watch the replay below.

“Everything I Wanted” is up for four Grammy Awards, including “Record of the Year”, “Song of the Year”, and “Best Solo Pop Performance”. During the Premiere Ceremony, Eilish won the award for Best Song Written for Visual Media for her James Bond theme, “No Time to Die”.

Our former Rookie of the Year and Artist of the Year made a record-setting debut at the 2020 Grammys, becoming the youngest person in history to win the four main categories of Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist. in the same year.

Awards aside, 2020 was a relatively slow year by Eilish’s standards, but in addition to “No Time to Die” and “Therefore I Am”, she also released “my future”. More recently, she teamed up with Spanish-language superstar Rosalía for “Lo Vas a Olvidar” in late January.

Editors' Picks

See all the other performances from the 2021 Grammys, including BTS, Taylor Swift, and Cardi B. Check out the full list of winners here.

Get a Free Mask with Any Premium Mask Purchase Get a Free Mask with Any Premium Mask Purchase
Try the Latest CBD Hemp Flower Strains Try the Latest CBD Hemp Flower Strains
Is the Media Still Exploiting Britney Spears? Is the Media Still Exploiting Britney Spears?
Stan the K-pop ARMY with This New Shirt Stan the K-pop ARMY with This New Shirt

Previous Story
Kanye West Wins 22nd Grammy Award, Tying Jay-Z for Most Among Hip-Hop Artists
Next Story
Grammys 2021: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic Perform “Leave the Door Open”: Watch