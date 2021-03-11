Black Pumas to Perform Verizon Up Livestream Concert

Black Pumas

Though going to concerts still isn’t a thing, you can take heart that your favorite musicians are finding new ways to bring the live shows to you. Over the last few months, Verizon has brought some of the world’s biggest artists to fans’ homes via their Verizon Up livestream series. Later this month, the program will continue with a members-only performance from Black Pumas.

Set to take place on March 13th, Verizon will broadcast a special concert from the Austin psychedelic soul duo exclusively for members of the Verizon Up loyalty program. Verizon Up offers monthly, weekly, and daily reward choices to its loyal customers at no additional cost. While the goodies can range from discounts at your favorite stores and restaurants to tech swag, members can also get access to exclusive livestreams like the upcoming Black Pumas show.



“The way that technology is coming around to reintegrate the live experience to the degree that we’re able to do it in an augmented reality kind of way, that part of it is really cool,” said Black Pumas’ Eric Burton.

“It’s gonna be amazing,” added guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada. “Just considering that we can’t nowadays really have an audience, when someone really steps up to make the experience come to life on the technical side of things is really cool, and we’re happy to be a part of that.”

The virtual Black Pumas show will be available to Verizon Up members via the Verizon App beginning March 13th at 8:00 p.m. ET. What’s more, after the initial livestream, Verizon 5G subscribers on Android devices will be able to revisit the concert any time throughout the remainder of the year via the Verizon multi-view app.

