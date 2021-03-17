Rosé on Fallon

Last Friday, BLACKPINK’s Rosé released her debut solo project. Simply titled R, the single album consists of two songs: “On the Ground” and “Run”. On Tuesday night, Rosé performed the former track live for the first time during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The highly choreographed, monochrome performance saw Rosé and a group of stylish backing dancers run through song in one fluid take. Watch the replay below.



Rosé previously debuted “Run” live during BLACKPINK’s massive livestream concert, The Show, which took place back in January.