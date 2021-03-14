Menu
Blue Ivy Becomes Second Youngest Grammy Winner

The nine-year-old Blue Ivy won Best Music Video alongside her mother Beyoncé for "Brown Skin Girl"

by
on March 14, 2021, 3:25pm
Blue Ivy Carter in video for "Brown Skinned Girl"
At just nine years old, Blue Ivy Carter has won her first-ever Grammy Award.

The eldest daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé was nominated alongside her mother in the category of Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl”. The mother and daughter were announced as winners during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

Blue Ivy is the second youngest artist to ever win a Grammy. The current record holder is Leah Peasall, who was eight years old when the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack took home Album of the Year in 2002.

Blue Ivy still has a long ways to go before she catches either of her parents. Beyoncé currently ranks fifth all-time with 25 Grammy wins, while Jay-Z is close behind with 22 trophies. Queen Bey also stands to rack up a few more victories at the 2021 Grammys.

Watch video for “Brown Skinned Girl” below. The track appeared on The Lion King: The Gift.

