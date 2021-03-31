Phoebe Bridgers, Foo Fighters, and Tyler the Creator to play Bonnaroo 2021, photos by Ben Kaye and Caroline Daniel

Bonnaroo has announced the lineup for its planned post-pandemic return, set for September 2nd-5th, 2021. Much of the bill from the festival’s canceled 2020 edition remains intact, with a few notable exceptions.

New additions to the lineup include Foo Fighers, Phoebe Bridgers, Tyler the Creator, My Morning Jacket, Deftones, Janelle Monáe, Incubus, Deadmau5, Waxahatchee, Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, Julien Baker, The Disco Biscuits, Kim Petras, and Tripp St.



Those names fill the gaps left by acts no longer attending the Manchester, Tennessee event, such as Tool, Miley Cyrus, Vampire Weekend, The 1975, Bassnectar, Flume, Oysterhead, Tenacious D, Denzel Curry, slowthai, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Nilüfer Yanya, Mt. Joy, Rezz, Mt. Joy, Billy Strings, and Tones and I.

Even with those unfortunate omissions, there’s plenty to beckon fans back to The Farm this fall. The lineup still includes Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, Run the Jewels, Glass Animals, Young Thug, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Brittany Howard, Lana Del Rey, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Primus, Nelly, Dashboard Confessional, Orville Peck, Briston Maroney, and The Struts.

There’s also unique performances like Thursday night’s Grand Ole Opry with special guests, Turkuaz’s Remain in Light with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew, and Sylvan Esso’s “With” Superjam. Find the full lineup poster below.

Tickets for Bonnaroo will go on sale today, March 31st at 1 PM ET/12 PM CT, via the festival’s website. Options include General Admission (4-Day), GA+ (4-Day), VIP (4-Day), Platinum (4-Day), General Admission Camping & Parking, VIP Camping, and Platinum Camping.

Bonnaroo becomes the latest North American music festival to pin its hopes on a fall return. Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful recently announced plans for a September event, and San Francisco’s Outside Lands shifted its 2021 fest to Halloween weekend. After a third postponement, Coachella is still without dates on the calendar, while European events like Primavera Sound and Glastonbury have set their sights on 2022.

As of now, Bonnaroo has not provided any details on its COVID-19 safety protocols, saying only that organizers are in “regular communication with local health and public safety officials and will continue to abide by relevant recommendations. As it approaches, Bonnaroovians will receive regular updates with the important information needed to plan their trip to The Farm, including any changes to policies and procedures they’ll need to know before entering the festival and campgrounds.”