Britney Spears Responds to Documentary: “I Cried for Two Weeks”

Britney Spears, photo via Instagram

Framing Britney Spears, the documentary exploring Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship, premiered back on February 5th. Since then, nearly everyone has commented on the film, including her father Jamie Spears, media stars, and even Justin Timberlake. However, one crucial voice has been missing from the discourse on the documentary — Britney Spears herself — and now she’s finally speaking up about it.

In a new post on Instagram, Spears revealed that she’s only seen parts of Framing Britney Spears. Understandably, she had been putting it off due to the overwhelming nature of its content and the massive response from viewers. “My life has always been very speculated… watched… and judged really my whole life,” reads the caption. “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in… I cried for two weeks and well…. I still cry sometimes !!!!”



“I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people !!!” she continued. “It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day !!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!”

Accompanying the Instagram post is a video montage of Spears throwing down some dance moves to the tune of Aerosmith’s song “Crazy” at home. See the full clip and caption below.

Last year, Spears endorsed the #FreeBritney movement, attempting to wrest financial control of her life away from her father. Since then, a judge overruled Jamie’s objections to a co-conservatorship and Spears requested that her father be removed as a conservator entirely. Jamie sees it differently, however, and has said that he would “love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship” but that it depends on her actually filing a petition to end it.