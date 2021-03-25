Britney Spears Requests That Father Be Removed as Conservator

Britney Spears with father Jamie

An attorney representing Britney Spears in her conservatorship case has formally requested that her father, Jamie Spears, be permanently removed from overseeing her personal affairs.

In a court hearing on Wednesday (via the Guardian), Spears’ attorney Samuel D Ingham III asked that the singer’s temporary care manager, Jodi Montgomery, be permanently installed as her sole conservator.



Jamie briefly stepped down as his daughter’s conservator in September 2019 due to health reasons, at which point Montgomery was appointed her temporary conservator.

If the request is granted, Montgomery would assume permanent conservatorship, which would give Montgomery control over Spears’ medical treatment, according to Variety. The role would also allow Montgomery to “restrict and limit visitors by any means,” prosecute restraining orders if necessary, and appoint security guards and other caretakers.

At the same time, however, Spears’ petition notes that she “expressly reserves the right to petition for termination of this conservatorship.”

The petition would not impact Jamie’s involvement in his daughter’s estate, which he co-manages alongside Bessemer Trust Company, which was appointed as a co-conservator in November 2020.

Britney has been under a conservatorship since 2008, first put in place following a series of mental health issues and very public breakdowns. In recent years, she has sought to regain control of her career and finances, prompting a public legal dispute between her and her father. Britney has gone as far to threaten to stop performing all together as long as Jamie remains her conservator. Last month, Britney scored a small legal victory when a judge declined Jamie’s request to remove Bessemer Trust as a third party co-conservator of her estate.

The next court hearing is scheduled for April 27th.