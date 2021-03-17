Brittany Howard Performs “Short and Sweet” on Kimmel While Michelle Obama Looks On: Watch

Brittany Howard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

On Tuesday night, Brittany Howard stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “Short and Sweet” with her trademark show-stopping skills. However, unlike most musical guests on the show, she had the added pressure of singing in front of the former First Lady Michelle Obama, who was coincidentally a guest on the same episode. Unsurprisingly, Howard is a bonafide show-stopper and she delivered her rendition of the song flawlessly. Watch a replay her performance below.

Howard’s late-night performance arrived on the heels of her whirlwind evening at the Grammy Awards this past weekend. She received a total of five nominations, including Best Alternative Music Album for her remarkable album Jaime, and ultimately took home a statue for Best Rock Song thanks to “Stay High”. She also sang the hell out of the classic “You’ll Never Walk Alone” with Chris Martin during the in-memoriam segment, too.



Jamie was hands down one of the best albums of 2019 and Howard deserves to soak up the praise she earned from it at the Grammys. For those who were unfamiliar with the Alabama Shakes frontwoman prior to her Kimmel set, it’s easy to imagine them being blown away by the raw talent captured on that album. After all, this is the same musician who gracefully soared through a Jackie Wilson cover and brought a modern touch to a Nina Simone staple. Maybe the secret to her skill lies in picking up power lifting as a quarantine hobby?

Over the past few months, Howard has performed live at a handful of livestream events, including #SOSFest, Cyndi Lauper’s Home for the Holidays concert, and the annual Tibet House benefit. She also went toe-to-toe with St. Vincent and Spoon for Jack Antonoff’s Talent Show.