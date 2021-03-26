BROCKHAMPTON Announce New Album ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE

BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Conor Cunningham

Earlier this week, BROCKHAMPTON returned with a fiery new single called “Buzzcut” that featured Danny Brown. Now, the hip-hop boy band have announced that it’s part of a brand new album called ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE that’s out next month.

The record is the LA crew’s first album since their 2019 record GINGER, which is actually a significant gap for BROCKHAMPTON. The group famously dropped three volumes of their SATURATION series in 2017, and then followed that in 2018 with iridescence. They didn’t release a full-length last year, but they did dribble out singles on a password-protected website that’s since been deactivated.



Therefore, ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE is their big return, but they’re not sharing the artwork, tracklist, or potential guest list today. According to their website, the artwork will be revealed prior to its release date, but the blue-and-white merch items they just through up seem to indicate the color scheme and general aesthetic.

All we know for sure is that “Buzzcut” is on the tracklist. However, it’s rumored that A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Ryan Beaty, Charlie Wilson, and ssgkobe, and others might make appearances. Sometimes unofficial Genius tracklists are spot-on and sometimes they’re way off, so we’ll just have to wait and see who’s involved when BROCKHAMPTON make the official announcement.

According to Rolling Stone, the album was recorded in isolation throughout 2020, and the lyrics are influenced by the experience of being separated from one another due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. The day the record drops, BROCKHAMPTON will perform a livestream show from Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios in Malibu.

ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE is out April 9th via Question Everything/RCA Records. Pre-orders are available now. If you haven’t already, check out “Buzzcut” below.