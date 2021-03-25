BROCKHAMPTON Team Up with Danny Brown on “Buzzcut”: Stream

Danny Brown (photo by Philip Cosores) and Kevin Abstract of BROCKHAMPTON (photo by Amy Price)

BROCKHAMPTON have been teasing new material throughout 2021. Now, the band has shared their new song, “Buzzcut”, featuring Danny Brown. Stream it below.

After vaguely hinting at a possible return in January, BROCKHAMPTON uploaded a 47-second teaser clip titled “Meet the Roadrunners” earlier the month containing previously unheard music. They followed up with a pair of cryptic videos featuring RZA and Rick Rubin seemingly praising the group’s upcoming project.



“This particular album, the melding of it now, it’s like if someone thought it wasn’t cool… it’s cool now!” RZA said in his video. Meanwhile, Rubin appeared to weigh in on the song selection for the project. “The first three, though, you can’t change. The first three is unstoppable,” he stated. “It’s out of the box, crazy and unexpected… I was not expecting the way it started, and I think that’s really strong.”

BROCKHAMPTON’s most recent album was 2019’s GINGER. Throughout 2020, the group shared a series of new songs during their weekly, password-protected livestream called Technical Difficulties Radio.

Meanwhile, Brown released his latest album, uknowhatimsayin¿, in October 2019. He is set to appear on Tony Allen’s posthumous album, There Is No End, out on April 30th.