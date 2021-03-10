Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic to Make Live Debut at Grammys

Silk Sonic

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are not only some of the smoothest guys making funk-based music these days, but they’re also two of the most entertaining artists of this era. A few weeks ago, they revealed they’re joining forces under the new moniker Silk Sonic, and now they’re already gearing up to make their live debut as such at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

This all started when Mars and .Paak decided to write music together while stuck in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. The two artists originally bonded when .Paak opened for Mars on his 24K Magic world tour years ago, and they collaborated on record for the first time when they contributed to Chic’s 2018 album It’s About Time. But for them, Silk Sonic is a chance to explore other creative corners of the funk world that they’ve not yet tapped into during their respective careers, as can be heard on “Leave the Door Open”, their excellent new single and our recently Song of the Week.



Ever since dropping “Leave the Door Open” last week, Mars and .Paak have been engaged in a public social media campaign seeking an invitation to perform at the Grammys. “If you can see it in your hearts to allow two out of work musicians to perform at your show, we would really appreciate it,” Mars wrote in a letter posted to Twitter.

“We just released a song and could really use the promotion right now. We have a lot riding on this record…We haven’t been able to perform for a while, and we just want to sing. We’ll send in an audition tape and take as many COVID[-19] tests as we need to. I promise we won’t be extra. We just really want a gig again. I hope you’ll consider this request and give us the opportunity to shine. Love, Silk Sonic.”

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy took Mars and .Paak up on their offer. “We have been trying to call you all week,” tweeted the Recording Academy. “Have you changed your numbers? We would love for #silksonic to make their TV debut at the #GRAMMYs. Are you free this Sunday night? Follow back and we will DM for details.”

“Dear @RecordingAcad we humbly accept your invitation to reunite on your grand stage. Thank you! We swear we won’t do the most,” Mars tweeted in response.

Silk Sonic will be in great company when it comes to live performances at this year’s Grammys. In addition to the new duo, the Recording Academy has booked a number of other high-profile artists, including Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and more. To watch the star-studded event, tune in this Sunday, March 14th at 8:00 p.m. ET via CBS.

