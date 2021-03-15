Grammys 2021: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic Perform “Leave the Door Open”: Watch

Silk Sonic perform at the 2021 Grammys

After successfully talking their way onto the Grammys stage, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak made their live debut as Silk Sonic performing “Leave the Door Open”. Later, as the award ceremony paused to reflect on the artists who died this year, Mars and .Paak paid tribute to Little Richard with a performance of “Good Golly Miss Molly”.

The soulful supergroup released their debut single earlier this month, and then all that was left to do was promote it. “Dear Grammys”, Mars wrote in a Twitter letter, “If you can see it in your hearts to allow two out of work musicians to perform at your show, we would really appreciate it.”



Ask and ye shall receive. For music’s biggest night, the artists performed “Leave the Door Open” in throwback threads, wearing brown suits unbuttoned to the sternum and literal rose-colored glasses. They also showed off some doo wop steps, performing with similarly-attired backup dancers in front of a backdrop of twinkling stars.

Minutes later, the duo stepped up for the In Memorium section and honored the great Little Richard, who died last May at 87. .Paak showed off his drumming skills, while Mars put his pencil mustache to good use and channeled the trailblazer’s spirit. Check out both performances below.

Silk Sonic’s full-length album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, is expected later this year. That will be Mars’ first full-length release since 2016’s 24K Magic. For .Paak’s part, his last solo effort was 2019’s Ventura. In 2020r, he pulled a u-ey with Busta Rhymes on the delightful single “YUUUU”.

