BTS Perform “Dynamite” at MusiCares’ Music on a Mission Concert: Watch

BTS perform at MusiCares' Music on a Mission concert

BTS helped kick off this weekend’s Grammy festivities with a rousing performance at MusiCares’ Music on a Mission virtual benefit concert.

Appearing remotely from the Peace Hall at Kyung Hee University in Seoul, South Korea, our 2020 Band of the Year performed their Grammy-nominated song “Dynamite”. Notably, the performance featured Jungkook on drums. Watch the replay below.



In lieu of its traditional Grammy “Person of the Year” kick-off concert, MusiCares held Friday night’s Music on a Mission benefit to raise proceeds for members of the music industry severely impacted by the pandemic. Other performers included HAIM, Jhené Aiko, H.E.R., and John Legend. The concert is available to replay through March 19th via MusiCares’ website.

BTS are also slated to perform during Sunday’s Grammy Awards. As mentioned, “Dynamite” is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, marking the group’s first music-focused Grammy nomination.

