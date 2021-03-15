BTS Perform “Dynamite” at 2021 Grammy Awards: Watch

BTS Grammys

After lots of well-deserved hype and excitement, BTS took the stage at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday to perform their Grammy-nominated smash “Dynamite”. Watch a replay of it below.

The multi-millionaire K-pop group — comprised of RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook, and the freshly minted 28-year-old rapper Suga — put on one of their best performances yet when they took the Grammys stage.



“Dynamite” earned BTS their first-ever Grammy nomination in a music category. The septet were up for Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for “Dynamite” against arguably the biggest names in pop music: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, and Taylor Swift. Though they lost to Gaga and Grande, BTS have done more than enough to prove they’re just as popular as those marquee names considering they broke numerous records with help from that single in particular.

Looking back, 2020 was another huge year for BTS. As the official band of the year, the septet released some of the best songs and albums of 2020. They also basked in their popularity with a Tonight Show takeover, dropped a new video game, earned musical guest spots on seemingly every TV show, released a concert film, performed at several award shows, and gifted listeners a bundle of holiday singles as an end-of-year treat.

Last month, BTS solidified their status as an iconic musical group in the US when they put on a show-stopping MTV Unplugged performance and won the hearts of millennials in the process. Fans were also treated to the group’s popular Saturday Night Live videos returning to YouTube after being taken down last June due to copyright issues.

2021 Grammy Awards – Dynamite CUT (CBS) -1 pic.twitter.com/wn4LigcLdl — 브리이에² (@briller613_bts) March 15, 2021