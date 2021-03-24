Cannibal Corpse's Corpsegrinder (via Metal Blade), Cher (via Warner Bros.)

Just when we thought we’d never write a story involving Cannibal Corpse and Cher, we get a doozy of tidbit from the death metal band’s lead singer, George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher. Turns out, the frontman spent time at the pop icon’s house, and even got “owned by Cher.”

In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Corpsegrinder revealed that he was once invited to play a birthday bash for Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman, the lead singer of the industrial metal band Deadsy.



As Corpsegrinder told it, “Cher’s son Elijah, who is in the band Deadsy, is a big Cannibal Corpse fan and maybe 15 or 20 years ago he wanted us to come out to L.A. and play his birthday party at the Viper Room. His birthday is two days after mine, so my wife and I went out a few days early: ‘Let’s just fly out there, hang around for a few days, then we’ll play the show.’

The singer added, “The day before the show, Elijah invited us up to Cher’s house. When we got there, she wasn’t there – she was out shopping. I was like, ‘Yeah, of course Cher’s out shopping.’ But I didn’t know that she came back. I was talking to Elijah, and my wife starts hitting me on the arm. I go, ‘What?’ And she just whispers: ‘Cher!’ I’m like, ‘Ok, that’s cool, but it’s not like meeting King Diamond or Chuck Billy’, ’cause I’m in awe of those guys.”

It was at that point Corpsegrinder had the chance to interact with Cher, and soon found out she was a lot more metal than he thought.

“She was super-nice,” he continued. “We’re there and Cher is making food for us, and stuff. She came to the show, as well. I apologized to her for having to listen to Cannibal Corpse, but she was, like, ‘No, I liked it.’ I’m, like, ‘Come on Cher, do the metal sign.’ And she goes, ‘Honey, I was metal before you were born.’ I’m, like, ‘Damn – I just got owned by Cher!’”

Cher is no stranger to the metal and hard rock scene, having once been in a relationship with KISS singer-bassist Gene Simmons from 1979 to 1980. Prior to that, she was married to the Allman Brothers Band’s Gregg Allman, with whom she welcomed son Elijah Blue in 1976.

In non-Cher news, Cannibal Corpse just released another new single from their forthcoming album, Violence Unimagined, due April 16th. The song, “Murderous Rampage”, can be heard below, while the album can be pre-ordered here.