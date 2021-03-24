Carlos Santana’s Upcoming Album Will Feature Metallica’s Kirk Hammett

Metallica's Kirk Hammett, photo by Melinda Oswandel / Carlos Santana, photo by Paul R. Giunta

Carlos Santana has revealed he has three new albums planned, including one titled Blessing and Miracles that features Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett.

Santana divulged the news in an interview with ABC News Radio, commenting that the pandemic has allowed him to work on multiple recording projects with live concerts paused.



“[M]y brother Kirk Hammett from Metallica is playing [on it],” Santana said. “He’s tearing it up.”

Santana said that fellow legend Steve Winwood and Living Colour vocalist Corey Glover may also appear on Blessing and Miracles, which is 90-percent completed. Previously, Hammett and Glover appeared on the 2020 album by Santana’s wife and drummer, Cindy Blackman Santana.

“I just feel really, really grateful,” Santana said of being able to take time off from touring and record. “I’m 73 and…because of this time that I’m allowed to just replenish and nourish…[a]ll the notes are like really, really juicy and powerful.”

Santana added that his band is “waiting patiently to get the green light” to continue playing live.

“We don’t even have the yellow light yet,” he said. “It’s still red. But it’s encouraging to see that auditoriums and coliseums are starting to open up in certain places. More restaurants are opening up, it seems like slowly but surely, because of the vaccine.”

Metallica also look to be making slow progress on their upcoming album. All signs indicate the band is in the writing process after sharing ideas remotely last year prior to in-person jam sessions.

Stay tuned for further updates on Santana’s new album featuring Kirk Hammett and other guests.

