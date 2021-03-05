Caroline Polachek Covers The Corrs’ “Breathless” on Corden: Watch

Caroline Polachek on Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

In December, Caroline Polachek recorded a studio version of The Corrs’ iconic 2000 song “Breathless”, and last night, she brought those “Go ons!” to The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The set designer apparently took “Breathless” literally, and to watch the performance is to find yourself dead at the gates of hell. But if we have to suffer eternal damnation, we couldn’t ask for better company than Polachek. The former Chairlift singer has the energy of an up-and-comer combined with a veteran’s poise. Wearing a Mad Max twist on a classic black dress, she commands the massive stage while hardly moving a step, using purposeful hand gestures and little shakes of the hip to provide visual interest while still keeping her breath supported for the vocally-challenging tune. Check out the performance below.



“Breathless” appears on her upcoming Pang remix album due April 16th. Last holiday season, she reworked the Pang single “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” to become a special message for Santa Claus on “So Cold You’re Hurting My Feelings”.